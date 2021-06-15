  • Home
The first draw for admission to entry-level classes for seats reserved under the EWS, DG categories in the private schools will be announced today.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 15, 2021 2:09 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The first computerised draw for admission to entry-level classes for seats reserved under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) in the private schools will be announced on Tuesday, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE).

"It is hereby informed that the first computerised draw of lots for admission to EWS, DG and CWSN category for academic session 2021-22 is going to be held on June 15 at 3 PM," the DoE said in official order.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, at least 25 per cent of seats in entry-level classes -- nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1-- have to be reserved for EWS/DG (22 per cent) and children with disabilities (3 per cent).

The application process for EWS admissions began on April 7 and the first draw was supposed to be held on April 30. However, it was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The process for general admissions in the entry-level classes was also delayed by over two months this year in view of the pandemic.

