Delhi Government Issues Guidelines For Resuming Offline Activities For Students Of Classes 10 To 12

Delhi Government issues guidelines for resuming offline activities for Class 10-12 students

The Delhi Government has released guidelines for resuming offline activities for the students of Classes 10 to 12. Students of Class 10 to Class 12 can visit schools for admission related work including counseling and guidance and practical activities related to board exams. Also the government has allowed resuming health checkup camps situated on school campuses.

However, the government, in the guideline has also said that written consent must be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to visit the schools for offline activities, adding that online classes, or digital distance learning, will continue and those students willing to continue their studies will be allowed to do so.

The concerned heads of schools, the guideline said, will prepare a specific schedule as per the capacity of the classroom or laboratories so that social distancing norm is followed. Wearing of masks, following other Covid protocols have to be observed at all times, the guidelines added.

There shall be thermal scanning of all staff and students at the entrance before they enter the school premises and anyone having cold, cough, fever or flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to attend the school. The heads of school should ensure the availability of isolation rooms in the schools in case of any emergency.

The school schedule may be staggered to avoid overcrowding at the school's main entrance/exit gate. Heads of School are also advised to use both the gates to avoid the crowding at the entry and exit.

“During the entry and exit of students in the school premises teachers shall be deputed to ensure Covid Appropritae Behavious (CAB) and physical distancing,” the Delhi Government guideline on school reopening said.