Decision On Reopening Schools In Pune Next Month

Pune School Reopening: The schools in Pune city will remain closed in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the situation will be reviewed next month.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 12, 2020 10:54 pm IST | Source: PTI

Pune:

The schools in Pune city will remain closed for now in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the situation will be reviewed next month, the civic body said on Saturday, December 12. The decision on reopening schools will be taken after a review meeting on January 3, it said. The decision not to reopen schools this month was taken after consultations with parents, it added.

Earlier, the schools in the city were set to reopen from November 23 but Mayor Muralidhar Mohol postponed the reopening of schools after consultation with parents in view of the coronavirus situation. The mayor, while deciding not to reopen schools on November 23 said that a decision on the reopening of schools will be taken on December 13.

