Davangere University UG Results Declared @ Davangereuniversity.ac.in, Check Now Davangere University has declared the Under Graduate (UG) or degree results on the official website of the varsity.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Davangere University Result 2017: UG Degree Results Declared @ Davangereuniversity.ac.in, Check Now New Delhi: Davangere University has declared the Under Graduate (UG) or degree results on the official website of the varsity. The results of UG courses offered by Davangere University can be accessed by logging onto the official website of the Karnataka-based University. Davangere University is one of the youngest affiliating types of Universities in Karnataka. It has a jurisdiction of two Districts viz., Davangere and Chitradurga and headquartered at Davangere.



Davangere University had earlier declared the



Students are advised to check the results later if the same thing happens again.

Davangere University Result 2017: How to check UG- Degree Results

The candidates may check the Davangere University Results following these steps:

Davangere University Result 2017: UG Degree Results Declared @ Davangereuniversity.ac.in, Check Now



Step One: Go to the Davangere University website, davangereuniversity.ac.in

Step Two: Click on the UG results link from homepage

Step Three: On next page, chose your subject, enter your roll number and click submit

Step Four: Check your results



Read: IIM Bangalore Summer Placements: More Than 130 Companies Recruit All 401 Students



Davangere University



Davangere University prior to its establishment functioned as a Post-Graduate Centre of the University of Mysore from 1979 to 1987. Later, with the establishment of Kuvempu University in 1987, the P.G. Center came under the jurisdiction of the new university due to its geographical location and hence functioned as its P.G. Centre from 1987 to 2009.

Davangere University was established (with a Gazette Notification from the Government of Karnataka) on 18th August 2009 by being carved out of Kuvempu University with a purpose and vision to meet the educational aspirations of the people of this region. The university has 112 Colleges affiliated to it in total, with one Constituent College and one Autonomous College, offering Graduate and Post-Graduate programmes in various disciplines catering to the educational needs of more than 60,000 students.







Davangere University has declared the Under Graduate (UG) or degree results on the official website of the varsity. The results of UG courses offered by Davangere University can be accessed by logging onto the official website of the Karnataka-based University. Davangere University is one of the youngest affiliating types of Universities in Karnataka. It has a jurisdiction of two Districts viz., Davangere and Chitradurga and headquartered at Davangere.Davangere University had earlier declared the results for the even semesters of BA, BSc, BBM, BCA, BCom and Post graduate course examinations in July. As the results were declared, the Davangere University website had crashed due to heavy traffic then.Students are advised to check the results later if the same thing happens again.The candidates may check the Davangere University Results following these steps:Step One: Go to the Davangere University website, davangereuniversity.ac.inStep Two: Click on the UG results link from homepageStep Three: On next page, chose your subject, enter your roll number and click submitStep Four: Check your resultsDavangere University prior to its establishment functioned as a Post-Graduate Centre of the University of Mysore from 1979 to 1987. Later, with the establishment of Kuvempu University in 1987, the P.G. Center came under the jurisdiction of the new university due to its geographical location and hence functioned as its P.G. Centre from 1987 to 2009.Davangere University was established (with a Gazette Notification from the Government of Karnataka) on 18th August 2009 by being carved out of Kuvempu University with a purpose and vision to meet the educational aspirations of the people of this region. The university has 112 Colleges affiliated to it in total, with one Constituent College and one Autonomous College, offering Graduate and Post-Graduate programmes in various disciplines catering to the educational needs of more than 60,000 students.