CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exams Start Tomorrow; Reporting Time, Other Guidelines

CUET 2022 Exam: Applicants taking the CUET 2022 phase 2 exam must follow certain guidelines including adhering to shift timings and carrying lists of items necessary for the exam.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 3, 2022 4:17 pm IST

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exams Start Tomorrow; Reporting Time, Other Guidelines
CUET 2022 phase 2 exam starts tomorrow
New Delhi:

The phase two exams for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) will be held from tomorrow, August 4. CUET is held for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities. Applicants taking the CUET 2022 phase 2 exam must follow certain guidelines including adhering to shift timings and carrying lists of items necessary for the exam. The CUET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held in two slots, first from 9 am to 12:15 pm and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm. Around 6.8 lakh candidates will appear for CUET slot 2 exams.

For the slot starting from 9 am, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked the candidates to report at the exam centre at 7:20 am, while for the 3 pm slot, the reporting time is 1:40 pm. However, the gate closing time for CUET phase 2 slot 1 and slot 2 is 8:30 am and 2:30 pm respectively.

The cuet.samarth.ac.in website is hosting the CUET phase 2 admit cards. To access the phase 2 CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. In addition to the CUET UG admit cards, candidates will be required to carry along with them a valid ID proof.

The candidate must download and print all pages that come with their admit card and carry to the exam centre. The document required for CUET exam hall are listed below:

  • All pages of the CUET 2022 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets

  • Valid photo ID proof

  • Copy of same photograph that was used in application form to paste on attendance sheet

  • PwD certificate where applicable

  • Documents related to scribes where applicable

Common University Entrance Test
