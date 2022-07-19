CUET UG 2022 Phase 1 English Exam ‘Easy’; Check Expert Analysis From Day 3 Paper

CUET UG paper analysis of day 3 exam

Analysing the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Day 3 paper as of moderate level, experts from the field have termed the General paper the same as previous slots. The CUET UG 2022 exam which started the exam on Friday, July 15 will end on August 20. The third day of entrance test for admission to UG courses in central universities was held today, July 19. CUET UG LIVE

Amitendra Kumar, Product Head CUET and Under Graduate Programmes, Career Launcher while analysing the CUET day 3 slot 1 paper said: “Considering the common pool of candidates in JEE and NEET, the science-based papers are scheduled in phase 2 which starts in August. In the first phase, NTA is covering only the Commerce and Humanities based subjects.”

Mixed reactions were obtained from students associated with Career Launcher and taking exams in Commerce. While the Accountancy paper was easier, the Economics paper drew mixed reactions with some reporting it to be difficult and lengthy, Mr Kumar said.

Political Science paper was like the NTA mocks given with emphasis on political developments, parties and their dominance, emergency and politics since independence. History was of moderate difficulty level with qual focus on modern and medieval history, the head added.

CUET UG 2022 Analysis: English

The focus remained on vocabulary and grammar with close to 70 per cent questions from the two areas.

Questions based on Synonyms, Antonyms, spelling error, fill in the blanks, para-jumbles were designed to evaluate one’s acumen in vocabulary and grammar.

The questions based on passages were direct and factual.

CUET UG: Analysis Of General Test