CUET UG 2022 From July 15; FAQs On Mock Test, Admit Card

CUET UG 2022 answers to FAQs

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is scheduled to be held on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10. CUET UG will be held for admission to central universities for the academic session 2022-23 and will be conducted in computer-based mode. The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India.

“With a view to familiarize the candidates with the process of appearing in Computer Based Test, National Testing Agency (NTA) has developed an online platform where candidates can practice answering the test questions in a CBT environment. The Practice Questions for all the subjects/languages/General Test covered under CUET (UG)- 2022, are now displayed at http://203.122.47.147:8094/online/,” an NTA statement dated June 25 said.

Question: When is CUET UG exam 2022 date and time?

Answer: CUET UG 2022 date is July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10.

Question: What will be the level of questions for CUET UG 2022?

Answer: All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class 12 only. Students having studied Class 12 board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET UG 2022.

Question: Are CUET UG mock test 2022 available?

Answer: Yes. CUET UG 2022 mock tests are available on the CUET website.

Question: When will CUET 2022 admit card be issued?

Answer: The CUET 2022 admit card is expected to be issued soon.

Question: What will be the medium of CUET 2022 entrance exam question paper?

Answer: CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo and Santhali which can be opted if the candidate desires to get enrolled in an undergraduate degree in languages.

Question: What is CUET 2022 exam paper pattern?

Answer: As per the CUET 2022 exam pattern, there will be four sections. The CUET 2022 question paper will include a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests, and a general test.

Section 1A Languages - There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.

Section 1B - Languages - There are 19 languages. Any other language apart from those offered in Section 1A may be chosen.

Section 2 - Domain - There are 27 domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose a maximum of six (06) domains as desired by the applicable university. Candidates have to attempt 40 questions out of 50 in Section 2 as well.

Section 3 - General Test - For any such undergraduate programme, programmes are being offered by universities where a general test is being used for admission. In this case, aspriants have to attempt 60 questions out of 75.