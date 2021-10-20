CUCET 2021 Final Answer Key Out; Check Marking Scheme

  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021 final answer key today, October 20.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 20, 2021 5:23 pm IST

CUCET 2021 final answer key released
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021 final answer key today, October 20. Students can check and download the answer key from the official website - cucet.nta.nic.in. The CUCET 2021 result should follow soon and NTA will mark students on the basis of the final answer key.

CUCET 2021 Final Answer Key: Direct Link

Students can calculate an approximate score using the CUCET 2021 final answer key. Add four marks for every correct answer and deduct one mark for wrong answer to calculate the final score.

CUCET 2021: Marking Scheme

Students will be awarded four marks for correct answers and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. No marks will be given or deducted for unattempted questions.

CUCET 2021 Final Answer Key: How To Check

  • Go to the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the 'CUCET Final Answer Keys' link under the news section

  • CUCET 2021 final answer key will appear on screen in a PDF format

  • Check and download the answer key

NTA released the CUCET 2021 provisional answer keys on October 3 and students were allowed to raise objections till October 5 (7 pm). CUCET 2021 final answer key has been prepared after considering the objections raised by the students.

NTA conducted the CUCET 2021 on September 15, 16, 23, and 24 for admission to the integrated or undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes of 12 central universities for the academic session 2021-22.

