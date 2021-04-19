COVID-19: Schools In Shillong Shut Till May 4, MBOSE Exams To Continue

Shillong schools shut till May 4

All the schools across Meghalaya's capital Shilong will be closed from tomorrow. They will be shut down for the next 14 days till May 4. The MBOSE board exams will continue as per the date sheet.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, "All schools to close from tomorrow for the next 14 days till May 4, 2021 in the Shillong area. Ongoing MBOSE examinations will continue unaffected".

Govt. & Pvt. offices will also function with 50% capacity. The situation in other districts is being closely monitored. pic.twitter.com/cWIsKDUUOA — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 19, 2021

Earlier the Chief Minister said that the state government has decided to hold MBOSE Class 12 exams as per the schedule. Health Department has been instructed to intensify efforts to execute the vaccination drive and also increase the number of vaccination centres.

MBOSE Class 12 exams also known as Higher Secondary Level School Certificate (HSSLC) exams were from April 16 to May 12, 2021.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the state government is waiting for an update of the review conducted by Additional Chief Secretary D P Wahlang, in charge of education, for holding Class 10 examinations.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.