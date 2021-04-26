COVID-19: JNU Issues Guidelines For Students Amid Extended Curfew In Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released guidelines for the students amid extended curfew in Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released guidelines for the students and has imposed several restrictions as part of the extended curfew in Delhi. The curfew set to begin from 10 pm tonight, April 26, will continue till May 3 (5 am).

The university in an order issued today, also said there will be no restrictions on movements of persons who are engaged in emergency services, medical emergency and supply of goods during the curfew period on the production of valid identity card. Persons coming from or going to airport, railway station or ISBTs will also be allowed to travel on production of valid ticket. Shops dealing with essential foods, groceries, fruits and vegetables, diary and milk booth, pharmaceuticals and ATM are allowed to function. Whereas, all other shops and school canteens will remain closed during the curfew timings.

The campus residents are instructed not to move within the campus during the curfew timings. Campus gates will remain closed except for emergency movement, a university statement said.

JNU library Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will also remain closed during the period of curfew.

The security branch of the university has been instructed to ensure strict compliance of the order, and will adequately inform and sensitize the field functionaries about these instructions for strict compliance, in letter and spirit and all entry gates of the campus shall be closed in the curfew timing, the statement added.