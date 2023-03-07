Accenture, Bain: Top Consulting Firms At IIM Calcutta For Final Placements

The consulting sector recruited the highest followed by the Finance sector. (Representational)

Consulting firms were the top recruiters in the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta final placement for the 58th batch of the two-year MBA programme followed by finance, sales and marketing companies, a statement issued by the institute said.

The final placement drive which concluded on February 24, secured 573 offers for the entire 58th batch. The process was conducted in a hybrid mode, it said.

The consulting sector recruited the highest (232 offers), followed by the Finance sector (86 offers), and the two sectors accounted for 55.5 per cent of the total hires, the statement said.

Leading consulting firms like Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co, Boston Consulting Group, Kearney and McKinsey & Co, were the top recruiters in the consulting sector.

Sales & Marketing (52 offers) and General Management (82 offers) combined accounted for 23.4 per cent of total hires, with companies like Aditya Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services, Vedanta, etc, being amongst the top recruiters in this sector.

Top software services and E-commerce brands continued their strong showing accounting for nearly 18.2 per cent of hires.

Top recruiters included Amazon, Adobe, Flipkart, Microsoft, Navi, Paytm, Salesforce, Zomato, etc.

The placement season concluded with students receiving average yearly compensation of Rs 35.07 lakh and median compensation being Rs 33.67 lakh, with the top 25 per cent percentile (in terms of salaries offered) of students receiving yearly compensation on average of Rs 50.86 lakh.

Akhil Sachan from the 58th batch said, "The final placements this year at IIM Calcutta have been exceptional, especially when you take account of the stressed market conditions. The IIM (C) Joka spirit of standing together and not leaving anyone behind stood tall once again when two years' worth of effort fructified during the last week. The placement team has done a commendable job by bringing in a large number of new recruiters and providing a greater variety of roles,"

