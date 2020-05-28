Image credit: Twitter-- @DrRPNishank Constitute Special Cell For Students: HRD Minister To Universities

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ asked all universities to constitute special cells to address student issues related to the academic calendar and examinations, in the webinar “Turning Crisis into Opportunity” hosted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, or NAAC.

Interacting with participants from more than 45,000 higher educational institutions which include Vice-Chancellors, registrars, professors, IQAC heads, principals, and faculty members, the minister described the educational fraternity as “Corona Warriors” because of its “round the clock” work to provide quality education during COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is an urgent need to improve and enhance the Online ecosystem in India and educators should contribute to enhance the reach so that online education reaches even the rural areas,” Mr. Pokhriyal said in the webinar.

Covid 19 - Turning Crisis into Opportunity https://t.co/RatWLLRNhM — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 28, 2020

“In the hour-long interaction and address, the Union Minister reflected on various issues and concerns raised by educationists related to Academic Calendar, Online Education, examinations, Fees, Mental health of students, problems of students, fellowships, NEET, entrance examinations,” a release by the HRD Ministry said.

“He dwelt at length upon the initiatives taken by the Government with regard to Swayam Prabha, Deeksharambh, Paramarsh, and a host of other special initiatives taken during the pandemic period. He also urged all higher educational institutions to take part in NAAC accreditation process,” the release by the HRD Ministry added.

UGC Task Force

Mentioning the task force constituted by the University Grants Commission, or UGC, the minister said that it will decide on precautions during final year exams. The 2019-20 final-year exams will be held in July, observing social-distancing norms.

Previously, the UGC had suggested the universities to conduct final year exams in online or offline mode, in the academic calendar and guidelines for lockdown.