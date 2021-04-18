Cochin University (CUSAT) Postpones Exams Scheduled From April 19

CUSAT postpones exams scheduled from April 19

Cochin University of Science and Technology has postponed all the examinations including its common admission test (CUSAT CAT). All the entrance exams to be held from April 19 will now be held at a deferred date. The decision has been taken in wake of increasing COVID-19 infections in Kerala. CUSAT was scheduled between June 12 and 14.

The University said that, “All university examinations scheduled to be held from April 19 stands postponed.The revised dates will be announced later”.

The new dates for the examinations have not been announced yet. The students and entrance exam candidates must follow the official website www.cusat.ac.in to get updates about new exam dates.

Cochin University closed the registrations for its common admission test on April 15. CUSAT 2021 will be conducted for admissions to MBA, MTech, MPhil, PhD and diploma courses. The new dates of CUSAT will be announced soon.





Earlier Jammu University had postponed all the university exams till April 20 and rescheduled its MBBDS, BDS and BAMS exams.