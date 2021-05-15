  • Home
CLAT Registration Ends Today, Here’s How To Apply

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conclude the registration process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 today, May 15.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 15, 2021 10:23 am IST

New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conclude the registration process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 today, May 15. Those who have not applied yet for the examination can register through the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities--consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2021 examination is scheduled for June 13, 2021. The examination will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates who have passed the 10+2 or an equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the examination.

CLAT 2021: How To Apply

To apply for CLAT 2021 examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official site of CLAT-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link and enter your mobile number and password.

Step 3: Now, login with your credentials.

Step 4: Enter the necessary details in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the documents and pay application fees via credit, debit card or net banking.

Step 6: Once done, click on the submit button.

Step 7: Download the duly-filled application form and take its printout for further need.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

Considering the gravity of COVID-19, several students have demanded for a postponement of the examination. The Consortium of National Law Universities, which administers the entrance exam, has not made any announcement in this regard yet.

“Please postpone CLAT 2021, I am from Tripura and in this difficult situation I cannot travel to Kolkata to appear in the exam, please postpone the exam,” a student said on social media.

“Many CLAT aspirants are requesting to postpone the upcoming CLAT exams as it's not safe to expose them in this Pandemic ,” another social media post read.

