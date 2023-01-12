CLAT 2023 counselling registration last date today

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the registrations for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 counselling today, January 12. Candidates qualified in the CLAT 2023 exam can register for online counselling through the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023 till 6 pm, today. Aspirants who have received invitations to the CLAT counselling process via email or SMS are eligible to participate by logging in through mobile number and password.

Candidates from General category will have to pay Rs 30,000 for counselling process and ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD candidates are required to pay Rs 20,000. The CLAT 2023 first allotment list will be published on January 18 (10:30 am). The payment of the confirmation fee for freeze and float options and admission by NLUs against the first allotment list will be conducted between January 18 to January 22, 2023.

Consortium of NLUs is conducting the CLAT 2023 counselling process for candidates seeking admissions in five-year integrated Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes for 2023-24 academic year. The candidates can appear for the counselling process in accordance with the rank list and the admissions matrix provided by each NLU.

CLAT 2023 Counselling: How To Register