CLAT 2025: Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details

CLAT 2025: The first allotment list for the counselling process of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 is set to be released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) tomorrow.

Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the list on the official website once it is released. Candidates can pay the Confirmation Fee to the Consortium for the Freeze and Float options and proceed with admission to NLUs between December 26, 2024, and January 4, 2025.

CLAT 2025 Counselling: Steps To Check Allotment List

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Consortium of NLUs

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2025 counselling first allotment list link

Step 3. Enter the required details on the new page

Step 4. The seat allotment list will appear on the screen after clicking on submit

Step 5. Review the allotment list and download the page

Step 6. Take a printout of the list for future use

CLAT 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

Publication of Second Allotment List: January 10, 2025

Publication of Third Allotment List: January 24, 2025

Publication of Fourth Allotment List: May 20, 2025

Publication of Fifth and Final Allotment List (Fifth round of counselling starts): May 29, 2025

Payment of the University Fee (after adjusting for the Confirmation Fee and Counselling Registration Fee) to the concerned NLU for all candidates who have chosen the Freeze Option in the counselling process for the Fourth and Fifth Allotment Lists must be completed by June 10, 2025.

CLAT 2024: Exam Pattern

The duration of CLAT 2024 was two hours. It consisted of 120 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. A negative marking of 0.25 was applied for each incorrect answer.