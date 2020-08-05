CLAT 2020 Postponed. New Date To Be Announced By September 1

CLAT 2020 has been postponed again till further notice, according to reports. This year’s Common Law Admission Test or CLAT, the entrance test being held for admission to law courses in premier law universities in the country, has been deferred again due to COVID-19 situation in the country.

The CLAT 2020 exam was scheduled for August 22.

New portal Bar and Bench reported that Prof Balraj Chouhan, Convenor of this year's CLAT and also Vice-Chancellor of Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU), Jabalpur, has confirmed the news to the portal.

As per a notification carried by the portal, a new date will be announced by September 1, giving candidates at least three weeks' notice.

CLAT is a centralised exam for admissions to bachelors and masters courses in law in 22 NLUs in the country and is conducted by the consortium.

Under the CLAT 2020 notification, the exam would be held online at notified centres where computers would be set up for candidates to access the test.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court asked the Centre and the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU), the organiser of CLAT exams, to reply to a law graduate's plea challenging the requirement of physically appearing at exam centre amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Jayant Nath asked the central government to inform the court whether it would be permissible to hold such an exam at physical centres in view of the prevailing pandemic. The court issued notices to the central government and the NLU, seeking their stand by August 10 on the petition which has sought that the online CLAT exams be allowed to be undertaken from home.