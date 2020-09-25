CLAT Exam On September 28; Post Exam Schedule Released

The conducting body of CLAT 2020 -- Consortium of National Law Universities -- has released the CLAT 2020 post exam schedule today on the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can refer to the CLAT 2020 post-exam schedule and check the dates of release of the CLAT answer key, declaration of CLAT 2020 results and start of admission procedure. Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT, is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by several National Law Universities in the country.

As per the CLAT 2020 post exam schedule, candidates taking the test will be able to tally the answers marked by them from the provisional answer key released on the evening of September 28. The exam conducting body will also allow the students to challenge the answer key of CLAT 2020 or any misrepresentations on the CLAT question paper till the midnight of September 29. After considering the challenges, the final answer key is scheduled to be released on October 3.

The merit list, as per the CLAT 2020 post exam schedule, will be released on October 5 and the payment of counselling fee of Rs 50,000 can be made on October 6-7. Candidates can opt for the counselling process and admissions between October 9 and October 15, 2020.

The consortium, however says, the counselling fee of Rs 50,000 will be adjusted in the fee payable to the university.

CLAT 2020 is scheduled to be held online at designated exam centres across the country on September 28. The CLAT 2020 admit cards can be used as movement passes this year to allow aspirants of CLAT 2020 to move from containment zones to CLAT exam centres.