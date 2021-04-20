CISCE Asks Schools To Begin Class 11 Admission Process

CISCE has asked its affiliated schools to start Class 11 admission process soon

The Council for Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) has asked its affiliated schools to begin the admission process for Class 11 and prepare a schedule of online classes ‘at the earliest’. “All CISCE affiliated schools (having the ISC section) are hereby advised to begin the admission process for class 11, if not already started," reads the official notification.

"Schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the class XI students at the earliest. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus,” it added.

CISCE on Tuesday cancelled ICSE Class 10 board exams because of the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Last week, CISCE had announced that Class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of alternative criteria. This decision now stands withdrawn.

"Given the present worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the CICSE has decided to cancel the ICSE Class 10 examination. The option for students announced earlier, stands withdrawn. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is of topmost priority and paramount importance," board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Tuesday.

CISCE will devise "a fair and an unbiased criterion" based on which the results for the ICSE Class 10 examinations will be declared and the date of result declaration will be announced later, the council said.

ISC Class 12 board exam will be conducted offline at a later date, CISCE has said.