Christmas 2017: 'Jolabokaflod', Tradition Of Reading And Why It's Important For Students

In the 2-3 months leading to Christmas most new titles are published in Iceland, usually about 500-1000 books.
The tradition started during World War II, when harsh restrictions on imports left the Icelandic people with few gift options during the Christmas time. The restrictions on imported paper were a lot more lenient, and so books became the obvious gift of choice.
Before the Jolabokaflod, every Icelandic citizen gets a "Journal of Books". It is an annual catalog which shows up in the mailbox of every single Icelandic citizen and they can choose books from the catalog.
This tradition could easily be adopted by parents in India and be used to encourage reading habits in young children. Apart from being an activity which improves knowledge, reading also has other benefits for young children and students. Some of the benefits are:
- Reading improves concentration
- Reading is a good exercise for brain
- Reduces stress
- Improves analytical thinking
- Improves vocabulary
- Helps with the writing skill
Click here for more Education News