Chhattisgarh CGBSE 12th Result 2022 Not Today; Know Result Date And Time

Image credit: Shutterstock CGBSE 12th result 2022 will be declared soon

CG Board CGBSE 12th Result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 12 results will not be released today, May 12, 2022. CGBSE President Alok Shukla on Wednesday, May 11, told Careers360 that the CG Board Class 12 result will not be announced on May 12. "The result date of Class 10, 12 has yet to be confirmed. Both the results will be announced this week," Alok Shukla said.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss. Check here

Browse: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Don't Miss: Top Colleges in Chhattisgarh after 12th. Access Now!

Earlier, a fake message was circulated over WhatsApp saying that the Chhattisgarh Board will release the Class 12 result at 11:30 am on Thursday, May 12. The fake WhatsApp message also stated that the CGBSE Class 10 result 2022 will be announced on May 14.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Once declared, CG Board 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website- cgbse.nic.in. To check the CGBSE results 2022, students will need to enter their registration number/ roll number as mentioned in their Chhattisgarh board exam admit cards.

The CGBSE board exam toppers 2022 will get a free helicopter ride, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier announced. "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal." "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 exams this year which was concluded in March. Last year, the pass percentage for the CG Board Class 12 exam was 97.43 per cent, while the pass percentage for CGBSE 10th recorded 100 per cent.