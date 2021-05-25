Centre should ensure the safety of students, said Vijay Inder Singla

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Monday said that the Centre should ensure the safety of students before taking any decision on Class 12 board exams. In a high-level meeting held on Sunday with Union ministers, Mr Singla said that amidst the pandemic, safety and security of students and teachers must be the top priority of the government and every possible step should be taken in this regard.

Know about various Careers after 10th based on your stream. Click here.

As per media reports, the minister suggested the exams should only be held for three elective subjects as the passing-out students need to choose professional courses in medical, non-medical and commerce.

School Education Secretary Krishan Kumar and Punjab School Education Board Chairman Yograj also attended the meeting on Sunday.

Mr Singla informed that Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had already taken the decision to promote the students of Classes 5, 8 and 10. The results of Classes 8, 10 and 5 had already been declared.

As per reports, the PSEB chairman, Yog Raj Sharma, has said that the PSEB 12th Board Exam 2021 question papers are ready and answer sheets have been made available. A total of 2600 centres have been allocated for the Class 12 board exam this year. The PSEB 12th Board exam 2021 dates are yet to be decided. Over 3.18 lakh students will be for the PSEB 12th Board Exam 2021.