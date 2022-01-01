  • Home
  • Education
  • Centre To Set Up 157 New Medical Colleges But Facing Land Availability Issues In Some States: Minister

Centre To Set Up 157 New Medical Colleges But Facing Land Availability Issues In Some States: Minister

The Centre has decided to set up 157 new medical colleges in the country to strengthen the health infrastructure but in some states, these projects are hit by issues like the availability of land, Union minister Bharati Pawar said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 1, 2022 1:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ARIIA Ranking 2021: IGNOU Tops In Non-Technical Category, VC Congratulates
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam Application Date Extended
Jamia Millia Islamia Student Wins Two Bronze Medals In National Para Badminton Championship
Amid Covid, IIT-Mandi Witnesses Spike In Job Offers, Participation Of Top MNCs In Placement Season
IIT-Delhi Launches STEM Mentorship Programme For Class 11 Girl Students
Delhi High Court Refuses To Interfere With Plea Seeking Admission To PhD Course In JNU
Centre To Set Up 157 New Medical Colleges But Facing Land Availability Issues In Some States: Minister
Centre will set up new medical colleges; however land availability issue in some states, Union minister Bharati Pawar said.
Aurangabad:

The Centre has decided to set up 157 new medical colleges in the country to strengthen the health infrastructure but in some states, these projects are hit by issues like the availability of land, Union minister Bharati Pawar said. She said the priority will be given to backward districts to improve the health infrastructure.

"The Central government has given a priority to backward districts and we are working there. We are establishing 157 new medical colleges. The government will increase the number of AIIMS to 22 from six. These are time-bound projects. But in many states, these projects are facing issues. In some states, these projects are pending because of the unavailability of land. Work stops for a period of one-two year. But this is not the case in Maharashtra," the minister told PTI on Friday night in Aurangabad.

She said the Union government was sanctioning facilities with funds but some issues persist.

"The Central government has issued a fund of around Rs 23,000 crore under the second phase of the COVID emergency relief plan and Maharashtra has also got a good share of it to tackle the probable third wave," she said.

The minister added that the preference was given to enhance the capacity to produce medical oxygen as the need for this life-saving gas shot up in the second wave of the pandemic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News All India Institute of Medial Sciences
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2021 Score Vs Percentile; Updates On Result, Official Website
CAT 2021 Score Vs Percentile; Updates On Result, Official Website
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Official Website To Check Result
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Soon; Details On Marking Scheme, Official Website To Check Result
Professor Kakkar Conferred KBE As 50 Other British Indians In UK's New Year Honours List
Professor Kakkar Conferred KBE As 50 Other British Indians In UK's New Year Honours List
Registration For CLAT 2022 To Start Today; Details Here
Registration For CLAT 2022 To Start Today; Details Here
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch ‘Padhe Bharat’ 100 Days Reading Campaign Today
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch ‘Padhe Bharat’ 100 Days Reading Campaign Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................