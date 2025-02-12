CDRI Lucknow Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For Various Positions, Check Details

The Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, has begun the application process for the positions of Junior Secretariat Assistant and Junior Stenographer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, cdri.res.in. The deadline for submitting the online application is March 10, 2025, by 5.30pm.



The official notification reads: "In case candidates could not submit their online application due to failure of server/any technical defect at the last moment, last date will not be extended. Therefore, candidates are advised to submit online application well in advance without waiting for the last date of submission of application. Institute's decision shall befinal and binding and no enquiry will be entertained in this regard."

Available Positions & Pay Scale

Junior Secretariat Assistant

Group C (Non-Gazetted)

Pay Level-2, Cell-1 (Rs. 19,900 - 63,200)

Total Salary: Rs 36,500



Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English)

Group C (Non-Gazetted)

Pay Level-4, Cell-1 (Rs. 25,500 - 81,100)

Total Salary: Rs 49,623

Application Fee

Unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS Categories: Rs 500

Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/CSIR Departmental Candidates: Nil

Age Limit

The minimum age to apply is 18 years as of the last date for online application submission.

Selection Process

Open Written Examination

Junior Secretariat Assistant: The exam consists of two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II). Paper-II will be evaluated only for candidates who meet the minimum threshold marks in Paper-I, as determined by the Selection Committee.

Proficiency in Typing Test on Computer (Qualifying in nature)

The CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. It is a leading research institution dedicated to pioneering chemical and biomedical research for new drug discovery and development.