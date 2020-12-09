Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply At Cbse.nic.in

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020: Tomorrow, December 10, is the last date to submit fresh and renewal applications for CBSE single girl child scholarship 2020. Eligible candidates can apply online at cbse.nic.in.

Girl students who have passed Class 10 examination in 2020 from CBSE affiliated schools are eligible for this scholarship scheme.

All single girl students, who secured at least 60% marks in their CBSE Class 10 board exams and are studying Classes 11 and 12 in a school affiliated with CBSE whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 1,500 per month during the academic year are eligible to apply. The single girl child scholarship will be awarded to Indian nationals only.

“The scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students,” CBSE said in a statement.

How To Apply

Candidates will have to use their class 10 roll number and date of birth as login credentials. Follow the steps mentioned below to submit application forms:

Go to cbse.nic.in

Under the notification section, click on ‘SINGLE GIRL CHILD SCHOLARSHIP X-2020 REG’ dated November 13

Click on the application link

A new tab will open. Select the type of application -- fresh or renewal

Read the instructions carefully. Now click on SGC-X fresh application or renewal

Fill the application form, upload documents and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

“The last date for submission of online applications is 10 th December, 2020 and hard copy of application form (renewal only) has to be submitted on or before 28 th December, 2020. Hard copies received after the last date shall not be entertained,” CBSE said.

