CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 12 Result “Coming Soon”

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 latest news: CBSE Class 12 result is coming soon, the board said on July 28. The official website for CBSE 12th result 2021 is cbseresults.nic.in. Students will also get their CBSE results on DigiLocker.
Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here
Students will also get their CBSE results on DigiLocker, UMANG app and other platforms. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to declare CBSE Class 12th result 2021 on his social media pages. After the official result announcement, students can visit the board website and login to download their results.
Conditions For Schools To Prepare CBSE 12th Result 2021
The number of students to get over 95 per cent marks overall in 2021 should not be more than the number of students to achieve that score in the best results year of the past three years. “Schools will therefore have to, additionally, ensure that after moderation, the number of students with overall marks in the range of 95 and above, this year, is not more than the number of students scoring such overall marks, as per the best historic performance of the last three years,” the CBSE said.
CBSE 12th Result 2021 May Be Delayed For Some Schools
According to an official notification, for schools that could not complete CBSE Class 12 marks tabulation by July 25, the result will be released later. The Board had extended the CBSE 12th result preparation date to give more time to teachers to upload marks without any error.
CBSE 12th Result 2021: 3 Things You Must Know
- Students should ownload CBSE 12th result 2021, marksheet and certificates from official websites only.
- After downloading the documents, check the information on it and contact your school if there is an error.
- Check your result on your device only. Do not share your login details with others.
- Save and take a printout of your result for future use.
CBSE 12th Result 2021: Different Platforms
Students can get CBSE Class 12 result 2021 on these platforms:
- results.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
- UMANG app
- DigiLocker app
- IVRS
- SMS
Official Update On CBSE Class 12th Result 2021
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has responded to result-related questions, saying it will be declared soon. However, the board is yet to confirm the date and time.
