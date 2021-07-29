  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 12 Result “Coming Soon”
Live

CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 12 Result “Coming Soon”

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 latest news: CBSE Class 12 result is coming soon, the board said on July 28. The official website for CBSE 12th result 2021 is cbseresults.nic.in. Students will also get their CBSE results on DigiLocker.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 29, 2021 10:08 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 12th Result 2021: Board Responds With Meme, Says CBSE Class 12 Result Coming Soon
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Date, Time Updates
CBSE Private Candidates: Exam In August-September, Result In “Minimum Possible Time”
CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: Board Extends Deadline For Marks Moderation
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Board To Work Through Eid To Meet Result Deadline
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: How To Download Certificates From DigiLocker
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 12 Result “Coming Soon”
CBSE Class 12 result date, time updates (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 12 result is coming soon, the board said on July 28. Responding to growing questions on result date and time, the board shared a meme that says the results will be declared shortly but did not announce a date or time. As the Supreme Court’s July 31 deadline is approaching, students can expect their results today, or in the next few days. The official website for CBSE 12th result 2021 is cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 result updates

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

Students will also get their CBSE results on DigiLocker, UMANG app and other platforms. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to declare CBSE Class 12th result 2021 on his social media pages. After the official result announcement, students can visit the board website and login to download their results.

CBSE Class 12th result 2021 live updates

Live updates

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 latest news: CBSE Class 12 result is coming soon, the board said on July 28. The official website for CBSE 12th result 2021 is cbseresults.nic.in. Students will also get their CBSE results on DigiLocker. Live updates:

10:08 AM IST
July 29, 2021

Conditions For Schools To Prepare CBSE 12th Result 2021

The number of students to get over 95 per cent marks overall in 2021 should not be more than the number of students to achieve that score in the best results year of the past three years. “Schools will therefore have to, additionally, ensure that after moderation, the number of students with overall marks in the range of 95 and above, this year, is not more than the number of students scoring such overall marks, as per the best historic performance of the last three years,” the CBSE said. 



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
09:53 AM IST
July 29, 2021

CBSE 12th Result 2021 May Be Delayed For Some Schools

According to an official notification, for schools that could not complete CBSE Class 12 marks tabulation by July 25, the result will be released later. The Board had extended the CBSE 12th result preparation date to give more time to teachers to upload marks without any error.

09:45 AM IST
July 29, 2021

CBSE 12th Result 2021: 3 Things You Must Know

  1. Students should ownload CBSE 12th result 2021, marksheet and certificates from official websites only.
  2. After downloading the documents, check the information on it and contact your school if there is an error.
  3. Check your result on your device only. Do not share your login details with others.
  4. Save and take a printout of your result for future use. 
09:32 AM IST
July 29, 2021

CBSE 12th Result 2021: Different Platforms

Students can get CBSE Class 12 result 2021 on these platforms: 

  1. results.gov.in
  2. cbseresults.nic.in
  3. cbse.nic.in
  4. cbse.gov.in
  5. digilocker.gov.in
  6. UMANG app
  7. DigiLocker app
  8. IVRS
  9. SMS
09:28 AM IST
July 29, 2021

Official Update On CBSE Class 12th Result 2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has responded to result-related questions, saying it will be declared soon. However, the board is yet to confirm the date and time. 

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 CBSE 12th Result 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MP Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Class 12 Result Today At 12 Noon
Live | MP Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Class 12 Result Today At 12 Noon
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result “Soon”, Latest Updates
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result “Soon”, Latest Updates
“Don’t Be A Minimum Parent”, Class 10th, 12th Results Coming Soon: CBSE Tells Parents, Students
“Don’t Be A Minimum Parent”, Class 10th, 12th Results Coming Soon: CBSE Tells Parents, Students
DU Admissions: 32,000 Applicants Register On Portal; 4,462 Apply For MPhil, PhD
DU Admissions: 32,000 Applicants Register On Portal; 4,462 Apply For MPhil, PhD
Odisha Board Class 12 Science, Commerce Results On July 31
Odisha Board Class 12 Science, Commerce Results On July 31
.......................... Advertisement ..........................