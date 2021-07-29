CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 12 Result “Coming Soon”

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 result date, time updates (representational)

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 12 result is coming soon, the board said on July 28. Responding to growing questions on result date and time, the board shared a meme that says the results will be declared shortly but did not announce a date or time. As the Supreme Court’s July 31 deadline is approaching, students can expect their results today, or in the next few days. The official website for CBSE 12th result 2021 is cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 result updates

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

Students will also get their CBSE results on DigiLocker, UMANG app and other platforms. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to declare CBSE Class 12th result 2021 on his social media pages. After the official result announcement, students can visit the board website and login to download their results.

CBSE Class 12th result 2021 live updates