  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' To Clarify Doubts Tomorrow

CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' To Clarify Doubts Tomorrow

Education Minister Ramesk Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will clarify doubts about the cancelled CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams and evaluation via social media.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 24, 2021 12:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Formulate Internal Assessment Scheme In 10 Days, Declare Results By July 31: Supreme Court To State Boards
'No Reason To Interfere': Supreme Court On CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Assessment Scheme
Timeline: Major Announcements On CBSE, ISC Class 12 Board Exam
Supreme Court Rejects Pleas Against Cancelling 12th Exams, Approves Evaluation Scheme
Class 12 Results: Parents, Students Flag Concerns Over CBSE, CISCE Evaluation Formulas
Supreme Court To Hear Matter On CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Evaluation Formula Today
CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' To Clarify Doubts Tomorrow
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to address questions on CBSE 12th exams tomorrow.
Image credit: Twitter
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will address questions from students about the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations tomorrow, June 25, at 4 pm. The Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled its Class 12 board exams on June 1, a decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Large numbers of students and parents had been seeking cancellation due to the surge in Covid cases since April. Since then, the CBSE has submitted in the Supreme Court of India and then notified the alternative CBSE Class 12 assessment criteria. The CBSE 12th result 2021 will be based on the CBSE Class 10 results for the batch, their performance in Class 11 and in Class 12.

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

In his social media post announcing the plan for his live interaction with students on June 25, Mr Pokhriyal said: "Regarding the doubts you have in your mind regarding CBSE examinations, I will try to answer you through social media on June 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM." The education minister had been unable to attend the critical meeting with PM Modi on June 1 because he had been hospitalised with post-Covid complications.

Click here for more Education News
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' CBSE 12th Board exam CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Formulate Internal Assessment Scheme In 10 Days, Declare Results By July 31: Supreme Court To State Boards
Formulate Internal Assessment Scheme In 10 Days, Declare Results By July 31: Supreme Court To State Boards
Supreme Court Questions Andhra Over Holding Class 12 Physical Exam; Directs To Submit File Notings
Supreme Court Questions Andhra Over Holding Class 12 Physical Exam; Directs To Submit File Notings
ICSI CSEET: UG, PG Students To Get Direct Admission, Exempted From Exam
ICSI CSEET: UG, PG Students To Get Direct Admission, Exempted From Exam
UP Board Class 10, 12 Results, Mark Sheets Expected In July
UP Board Class 10, 12 Results, Mark Sheets Expected In July
Toycathon 2021: PM Modi To Interact With Participants Today At 11 Am
Toycathon 2021: PM Modi To Interact With Participants Today At 11 Am
.......................... Advertisement ..........................