Image credit: Twitter Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to address questions on CBSE 12th exams tomorrow.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will address questions from students about the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations tomorrow, June 25, at 4 pm. The Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled its Class 12 board exams on June 1, a decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Large numbers of students and parents had been seeking cancellation due to the surge in Covid cases since April. Since then, the CBSE has submitted in the Supreme Court of India and then notified the alternative CBSE Class 12 assessment criteria. The CBSE 12th result 2021 will be based on the CBSE Class 10 results for the batch, their performance in Class 11 and in Class 12.

In his social media post announcing the plan for his live interaction with students on June 25, Mr Pokhriyal said: "Regarding the doubts you have in your mind regarding CBSE examinations, I will try to answer you through social media on June 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM." The education minister had been unable to attend the critical meeting with PM Modi on June 1 because he had been hospitalised with post-Covid complications.