CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Sample Paper, Marking Scheme, Question Bank For 2023 Board Exam

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics sample paper, marking scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 2023 board exams for Class 12 on February 15, 2023. To acquaint themselves with the Class 12 question paper pattern, candidates taking the exam in 2023 can check the sample paper, marking scheme and question bank. The CBSE Class 12 sample papers have been published along with the marking schemes for all the subjects. With the help of the Mathematics CBSE Class 12 sample papers, a student taking the board exams in 2023 can also know the format of the exam, topics and the type of questions that can be asked in the 2023 annual exam. The CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in is hosting the Mathematics sample paper, question bank and marking scheme.

The CBSE Mathematic question paper contains five sections -- A, B, C, D and E. Answering each section will be compulsory, a board statement said. However, there are internal choices in some questions.

While Section A has 18 multiple-choice questions and two assertion-reason-based questions of one mark each, the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics question paper contains five very short answers (VSA)-type questions of two marks each.

Section C of CBSE Class 12th Maths has six short answer (SA)-type questions of three marks each and Section D has four long answer (LA)-type questions of five marks each.

The Section E will have three source-based, case-based, passage-based or integrated units of assessment (four marks each) with sub parts, the CBSE sample question paper said.