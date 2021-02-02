Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2021 Today At Cbse.gov.in

The Class 12 CBSE datesheet for the upcoming board exams will be released today, February 2, 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website -- cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in -- will update the CBSE Class 12 exam time-table. The CBSE Class 12 board exams, generally held between February and March, will be held in May this year due to the disruptions in the academic calendar caused by the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, on December 31, had announced the CBSE board exams dates. The Class 12 board exams 2021 will start from May 4 to June 10. The CBSE 2021 practical exams will begin on March 1 and are scheduled to continue till the start of the theory exams. The CBSE Class 12 datesheet will mention the subject-wise CBSE Class 12 board exam dates.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021: To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on new website

Step 3: Click on the CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2021 link under the latest updates section

Step 4: Select the class and from the next window, download the PDF CBSE date sheet

The Education Board has released the subject-wise CBSE Class 12 sample papers on the official website. The CBSE Class 12 sample papers contain all the questions asked in the previous years and the associated marking scheme so that Class 12 students get an idea of the CBSE 2021 question-paper pattern.

CBSE has also reduced the Class 12 syllabus as a one-time measure for the upcoming year 2021. This CBSE Class 12 syllabus has been reduced keeping in mind the hardships the students faced during the COVID-19 period. The CBSE Class 12 deleted portion for all the subjects are available on the CBSE website.