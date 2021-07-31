Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10th result 2021 date and time: Latest updates (representational)

CBSE Class 10 result 2021 may be announced by next week, according to a report. Class 12 results were announced on July 31. "We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week," CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told news agency ANI. He, however, did not confirm the date and time for Class 10 board results.

CBSE Class 10 results will be declared at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can download their roll numbers from the board websites.

Mr Bharadwaj further informed about the next year’s board exam pattern. For 2022, the CBSE has planned to conduct board exams in two terms and the syllabus has been divided 50-50 for both.

"We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we will be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in the future," Mr Bhardwaj said, according to ANI.

CBSE board exams 2021 were cancelled this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The board had adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result.

Steps To Download CBSE Class 10 Result 2021

Go to cbseresults.nic.in Click on a link for 10th result 2021 Enter your roll number and other details Submit and download the result

CBSE Class 10 results, apart from the board websites, will be available at digilocker.gov.in, the DigiLocker app and on the UMANG app. Students should register with any of these platforms to receive results.