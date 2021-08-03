CBSE 10th result 2021 declared

CBSE 10th results have been announced. The CBSE Class 10 results have been published on the official websites of the Board at cbseresults.nic.in. To check CBSE result 2021 from cbseresults.nic.in, candidates will be required to use roll number as login credentials. Marksheets and certificates of CBSE Class 10 results will be available on DigiLocker, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). Candidates can login to the website, digilocker.gov.in by using their mobile numbers registered with CBSE and download marksheet.

Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results will also be available on the official UMANG websites and also through IVRS and SMS.

CBSE will announce the schedule of these examinations subsequently in consultation with the Government of India.

CBSE has decided to replace the term “FAIL” with the term “Essential Repeat”. Hence, in the result declared no “FAIL” term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website.

In the CBSE 10th result 2020, 41,804 students had managed to score more than 95 per cent of the marks. In 2019, there were over 57,000 students who scored more than 95%. The overall pass percentage last year was at 91.46 %, a marginal increase from 91.10% in 2019. Trivandrum region had recorded the highest pass percentage-- 99.28%.