CBSE Class 10, 12 result date 2021: Board expected to declare results in July

CBSE Class 10, 12 result date 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 and Class 12 results in July. The board this year did not conduct exams for these classes and the results will be calculated using alternative methods. The marking scheme for Class 10 was announced last month and for Class 12, it has been announced today.

While announcing the cancellation, the CBSE had said students who remain dissatisfied with their exam results will have another chance to improve their scores. The exams will be held when the situation becomes conductive.

The board will soon begin registration for students willing to appear in these exams, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj told ANI.

The CBSE is planning to declare Class 10 results July 20 and Class 12 results by July 31, 2021.

"Our efforts are that Class 10 CBSE results will be declared by July 20 and Class 12 results will be declared by July 31, so that students who want to go for study in a foreign country do not suffer," Mr Bhardwaj told ANI.

As per the assessment criteria for Class 10, results will be prepared using students’ performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.

For Class 12, thirty per cent weightage will be given to the best three subjects in the Class 10 board exams, 30 per cent to the Class 11 final exam and 40 per cent to Class 12 unit test, mid-term or pre-board exams depending on what the school has conducted.

The Supreme Court today accepted the Class 12 assessment criteria and directed the board to upload the scheme on the website.

Explaining the evaluation criteria submitted in Supreme Court, the Examination Controller told ANI: "There are odd circumstances in front of us and examinations are not being held and without that we have to declare the result. Then the students should be properly evaluated. The situation is known, that''s why we have formed a committee. We have developed a criterion so that when the results come out it reflects similar result as students have obtained had there been examinations."