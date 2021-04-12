Image credit: Twitter – @im_saurabhyadav CBSE board exams 2021: Students are now sharing memes on social media

CBSE board exam 2021: Demands for cancelling CBSE Class 10, Class 12 final exams are on the rise again. Students have been protesting against offline exams for a while now, in a time when the daily number of coronavirus cases is rising all over the country. However, CBSE has said the board will take all the necessary precautions to conduct these exams safely and there is no announcement of postponement. CBSE’s controller of exam Dr Bhardwaj recently advised students to continue their preparation and not to believe in rumours. “We will not leave any stone unturned for the students...focus on your studies, do not listen to any rumor and false pretense,” he had said.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today postponed SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams conducted by the state board. Soon after, CBSE students started a meme fest on Twitter.

#boardexams2021#cancelboardexam2021

Me to cbse:

sir Maharashtra board exam postponed when will you take action



Le*CBSE: pic.twitter.com/45uJkLr5k2 — Mohd.Inshal Naved (@InshalNaved) April 12, 2021

Some of these memes are truly hilarious.

Varsha gaikwad postponed maharashtra board exam



Meanwhile CBSE and ICSE board students to education minister:#PostponeBoardExams2021 #boardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/ldKfMPKwGE — ๛MR亗SAURABH亗 (@im_saurabhyadav) April 12, 2021

Ms Gaikwad, on her official Twitter handle also said the government will write to CBSE, ICSE and other boards to reconsider their exam dates.

Varsha Gaikwad postponed 10th and 12th state board exams.

Meanwhile CBSE and ICSE students- #cancelboards2021 #cancelboardexams2021 #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/g1PNAKctz3 — Khyati Chawla (@khyatiey) April 12, 2021

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi yesterday yesterday said CBSE must reconsider its decision to conduct exams amid the second wave of Coronavirus.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Sunday, seeking cancellation of CBSE board exam.

Actor Sonu Sood yesterday tweeted a video message and suggested “internal assessment” for evaluating students.

#cancelboardexam2021 people are filing cases on cbse

Now cbse be like: pic.twitter.com/41HKqPNlwc — Mannan Chhillar (@WOLF14653178) April 12, 2021

#cancelboardexam2021 @DrRPNishank

cbse :- exams should be held on due date

meanwhile students:- pic.twitter.com/JLAFbUgl9S — shubham sandilya (@shubham47253284) April 11, 2021

Arvind Sawant, Member of Parliament (MP) from South Bombay on April 10 sought “clear communication” from the centre regarding exams. A unilateral decision by any state would put students of that state at a disadvantage career and opportunity-wise and intervention by the Education Ministry would mean a national consensus, he said.

While politicians, students and parents across the country have asked CBSE to reconsider conducting exams next month, the board has not made any announcement in this regard yet. As per the latest updates, CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will begin in May.