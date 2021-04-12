  • Home
Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021: Now, Students Have Started A Meme Fest

CBSE board exams 2021: An official from the board had recently said they will take all the necessary precautions to conduct the Class 10, 12 final exams safely.

Updated: Apr 12, 2021 8:12 pm IST

CBSE board exams 2021: Students are now sharing memes on social media
Image credit: Twitter – @im_saurabhyadav

CBSE board exam 2021: Demands for cancelling CBSE Class 10, Class 12 final exams are on the rise again. Students have been protesting against offline exams for a while now, in a time when the daily number of coronavirus cases is rising all over the country. However, CBSE has said the board will take all the necessary precautions to conduct these exams safely and there is no announcement of postponement. CBSE’s controller of exam Dr Bhardwaj recently advised students to continue their preparation and not to believe in rumours. “We will not leave any stone unturned for the students...focus on your studies, do not listen to any rumor and false pretense,” he had said.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad today postponed SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams conducted by the state board. Soon after, CBSE students started a meme fest on Twitter.

Some of these memes are truly hilarious.

Ms Gaikwad, on her official Twitter handle also said the government will write to CBSE, ICSE and other boards to reconsider their exam dates.

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi yesterday yesterday said CBSE must reconsider its decision to conduct exams amid the second wave of Coronavirus.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Sunday, seeking cancellation of CBSE board exam.

Actor Sonu Sood yesterday tweeted a video message and suggested “internal assessment” for evaluating students.

Arvind Sawant, Member of Parliament (MP) from South Bombay on April 10 sought “clear communication” from the centre regarding exams. A unilateral decision by any state would put students of that state at a disadvantage career and opportunity-wise and intervention by the Education Ministry would mean a national consensus, he said.

While politicians, students and parents across the country have asked CBSE to reconsider conducting exams next month, the board has not made any announcement in this regard yet. As per the latest updates, CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will begin in May.

