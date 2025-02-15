CBSE Board 2025: Class 10 English Paper Was 'Easy' As Many Questions Were From Sample Paper, Says Teacher

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the English exam for Class 10 students today. The students appeared for the English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers. The exams began at 10.30 am and concluded at 1.30 pm across 7,842 centres in India and 26 locations abroad.

"The class 10 CBSE English Paper was a treat for the students. The paper was 'easy' as many questions were present in the sample paper. All the questions aligned with the syllabus. The Grammar section was a cakewalk with a question or two slightly tricky in the reading and the writing section. The short answer type questions in Literature were of average difficulty level with a few challenging questions in the value based questions," said Prarthana Bajpai, TGT English,Vidyagyan School, Sitapur.

"As per students the level of difficulty was moderate. The question paper was a balanced mix of knowledge, analysis and application based questions. Most of the students were able to complete the paper well in time and also could save some time for revision. English Language & Literature exam was for 80 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours," said Tasmina Alam, PGT English, KIIT World School, Gurugram.

"Section A Passages were not tricky but the questions were value based however the second passage required resolute focus of the students. Section B Grammar Section was simple with direct answers in Set 1 & 2. However, in Set 3 a few questions were slightly difficult. In Writing Skills, questions on Letter writing and Analytical Paragraph were also simple and uncomplicated. Section C was inference based. The Literature Section was easy but it expected the learner to have thorough knowledge of the topics as well as subtopics with understanding of the themes, characters and literary techniques used in the text," added Ms Alam.

A Class 10 student from Holy Cross School in Raipur told PTI, "The paper was easy to moderate. Anyone who has studied a little bit would be able to attempt the questions easily."

"The paper was easy, but I doubt the word limit. We were given very few words to write, yet the answer was expected to be much longer than the allotted word count. Also, one question was out of the syllabus, but since it was optional, we didn't have to attempt it," news agency PTI quoted a student from PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya at Bailey Road in Patna as saying.



Around 42 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad appeared for the exam. The Class 12 students appeared for Entrepreneurship exam.



