CAT 2024 Notification To Be Released Soon, Check Details

CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is set to release the notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 soon. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notice by visiting the IIM CAT's official website once it's released.

The CAT 2024 notification is expected to be released in July 2024, based on previous patterns.

CAT 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official IIM CAT website

On the home page, click on the CAT 2024 registration link

Enter your login credentials

Complete the application form with the necessary information

Make the payment of the application fee and click submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

CAT 2024: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC): 24 questions

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR): 20 questions

Quantitative Aptitude (QA): 22 questions

Total: 66 questions

Allotted time:

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension: 40 minutes

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning: 40 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude: 40 minutes

Allotted time for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) students:

The designated time for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates in all sections is 53 minutes and 20 seconds.

Total allotted time: 120 minutes for most candidates and 160 minutes for PwD students.

Admission Process

Each IIM has the autonomy to set its own eligibility criteria, which may include academic cut-offs and their respective weights, and they follow diverse selection procedures. Performance in the CAT 2024 exam is a crucial factor in the selection process. Additionally, IIMs may take into account the candidates' past academic achievements, relevant work experience, and other similar factors when shortlisting candidates at different stages of the selection process.

To find more details, check the admission policies of individual IIMs on their respective websites.