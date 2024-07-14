CAT 2024 Notification To Be Released Soon, Check Details

The CAT 2024 notification is expected to be released in July 2024, based on previous patterns.
CAT 2024: Steps To Apply
- Go to the official IIM CAT website
- On the home page, click on the CAT 2024 registration link
- Enter your login credentials
- Complete the application form with the necessary information
- Make the payment of the application fee and click submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
CAT 2024: Syllabus and Exam Pattern
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC): 24 questions
Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR): 20 questions
Quantitative Aptitude (QA): 22 questions
Total: 66 questions
Allotted time:
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension: 40 minutes
Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning: 40 minutes
Quantitative Aptitude: 40 minutes
Allotted time for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) students:
The designated time for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates in all sections is 53 minutes and 20 seconds.
Total allotted time: 120 minutes for most candidates and 160 minutes for PwD students.
Admission Process
Each IIM has the autonomy to set its own eligibility criteria, which may include academic cut-offs and their respective weights, and they follow diverse selection procedures. Performance in the CAT 2024 exam is a crucial factor in the selection process. Additionally, IIMs may take into account the candidates' past academic achievements, relevant work experience, and other similar factors when shortlisting candidates at different stages of the selection process.
To find more details, check the admission policies of individual IIMs on their respective websites.