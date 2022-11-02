CAT 2022: List Of B-Schools Accepting CAT Scores Other Than IIMs

List of B-Schools other than IIMs to admit applicants through CAT

The Common Admission Test (CAT) will be held on November 27. Candidates by now must be through with the CAT exam pattern and the scheme of the management entrance test. CAT is scheduled to be held in three slots on the exam date and each slot will be held for a duration of three hours. Candidates looking for admission to postgraduate management programmes can also take other management tests for admission to MBA courses. Several colleges other than IIMs also consider CAT scores to admit students.

The iimcat.ac.in official website in a statement said: “CAT 2022 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2022 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.”

“IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions,” it further added.

The other B-Schools will announce their own CAT cut-off marks to admit students to its postgraduate management courses. Several factors are considered by an institute before declaring their CAT cut-off. Applicants will have to visit the respective official websites of the MBA institute they desire to apply for admission. All B-Schools have their own admission criteria and will use CAT 2022 score for short-listing the applicants for group discussion and personal interview for their MBA programme.

List Of B-Schools Other Than IIMs To Admit Candidates Through CAT Scores