CAT 2022: List Of B-Schools Accepting CAT Scores Other Than IIMs
CAT 2022 Score: Several colleges and universities use CAT scores to admit students to its postgraduate and fellow/doctorate management programmes.
The Common Admission Test (CAT) will be held on November 27. Candidates by now must be through with the CAT exam pattern and the scheme of the management entrance test. CAT is scheduled to be held in three slots on the exam date and each slot will be held for a duration of three hours. Candidates looking for admission to postgraduate management programmes can also take other management tests for admission to MBA courses. Several colleges other than IIMs also consider CAT scores to admit students.
Latest: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook
Don't Miss: Explore CAT important topics and must read books. Download Free Ebook
Recommended: Practice more to score well in CAT 2022. Get previous year question papers here
Also See: 100 quant facts every CAT aspirant must know. Get Free Ebook
The iimcat.ac.in official website in a statement said: “CAT 2022 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2022 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.”
“IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions,” it further added.
The other B-Schools will announce their own CAT cut-off marks to admit students to its postgraduate management courses. Several factors are considered by an institute before declaring their CAT cut-off. Applicants will have to visit the respective official websites of the MBA institute they desire to apply for admission. All B-Schools have their own admission criteria and will use CAT 2022 score for short-listing the applicants for group discussion and personal interview for their MBA programme.
List Of B-Schools Other Than IIMs To Admit Candidates Through CAT Scores
- IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University, Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar Agricultural University, Bhagalpur, Bihar
- Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP), Bihar
- Development Management Institute, Patna, Bihar
- Delhi School of Business (VIPS-TC)
- Goa Institute of Management
- Adani University, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
- Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Gandhinagar, Gujarat
- Institute of Management, Nirma University, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
- Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), Gujarat
- MICA, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
- School of Petroleum Management, PDEU, Gandhinagar, Gujarat
- Management Development Institute (MDI), Haryana
- The Business School, University of Jammu
- Acharya Bangalore B-School
- Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences (AIMS Institutes)
- Alliance University
- Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS Business School)
- Indus Business Academy
- Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Bengaluru
- Rajagiri Business School
- Jaipuria Institute of Management Indore
- Prestige University
- FLAME University
- Institute for Technology and Management
- K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Somaiya Vidyavihar University
- National Institute of Bank Management
- National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE)
- National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM)
- NICMAR University,Pune
- Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai
- SP Jain Institute of Management and Research
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship
- FORE School of Management
- G.G.S.Indraprastha University
- Institute of Marketing and Management
- International Management Institute
- Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management
- KIIT School of Management, KIIT Deemed to be University
- XIM University (Formerly Xavier University)
- Jaipuria Institute of Management (Jaipur)
- Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM)
- Great Lakes Institute of Management
- Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA)
- National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
- Institute of Insurance and Risk Management
- Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE)
- University of Hyderabad, School of Management Studies
- Vignana Jyoti Institute of Management
- Birla Institute of Management Technology
- GNIOT Institute of Management Studies (GIMS)
- Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University
- Institute of Management Studies (Ghaziabad)
- Institute of Management Technology (IMT)
- Jaipuria Institute of Management (Lucknow)
- Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida
- S.R.M. Institute of Management and Technology (A constituent unit of SRM-IST, Chennai)
- Doon Business School - Global
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- Army Institute of Management, Kolkata, West Bengal
- Eastern Institute of Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM), Kolkata, West Bengal
- Institute of Engineering and Management, Kolkata, West Bengal
- Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM), Kolkata, West Bengal
- Management Development Institute, Murshidabad, West Bengal