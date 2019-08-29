CAT 2019: Common Mistakes To Avoid During Preparation

The Common Admission Test (CAT), for admission to MBA programme in the premiere Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), will be held on November 24. CAT is conducted annually for admission to postgraduate programmes in 20 IIMs in the country. The participating IIMs include the seven flagship IIMs and 13 newer IIMs.

With exactly 87 days left for the CAT, experts at the T.I.M.E Bengaluru have listed 10 common mistakes that can be useful for the aspirants.

It is important to strengthen your strong areas of study. Do not get complacent about it. Do not assume that the exam setters cannot stump you in that area. CAT is known for its ability to twist the simplest of concepts and make it appear complex

Do not ignore weak subjects. Those may be the very areas where CAT chooses to test you upon. You still have enough time to cover your weaknesses.

It is time to be focused and disciplined about your study hours. Keep a fixed time table and stick to it.

Do not ignore the mock tests. They will make the critical difference between success and failure.

Do not sit back analyze the mock tests only for their marks. It is crucial to analyze every test to understand your performance vis a vis other students and to understand if there is a pattern in your errors. Discuss with senior faculty to understand how you can correct those errors.

Do not ignore the sectional tests. All good training institutes will have sectional tests which will help you strengthen specific areas.

Do not let low marks in a test influence your confidence? Remember there is still enough time to enhance your learning and improve your scores.

Overexertion is a classical mistake that a lot of students fall into. Make sure you have enough rest and your mind is fresh for absorbing concepts.

Do not ignore the seemingly unimportant areas of time management. This is one of the biggest stumbling blocks for most students. Time management is crucial both for planning your studies as well as for tackling the exam.

Finally, many students get disheartened when they find that the scores they were expecting is just not happening.

