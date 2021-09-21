Calicut University: Students Need To Sign No-Dowry Bond To Enrol In UG, PG Courses

Students of Calicut University need to sign no-dowry bond to enrol in UG, PG courses

Students seeking admissions in the colleges affiliated with Calicut University will now be required to sign a ‘declaration form’ saying that they will not accept, ask for or give dowry in their marriage. The varsity has issued an official communique to the principals of its affiliated colleges in this regard.

A circular issued by the Assistant Registrar, University of Calicut, on September 15 said: “In the context of frequent reporting of dowry deaths related to domestic violence, the.. Chancellor has proposed to obtain a declaration from all the stakeholders of the Universities of not demanding or accepting dowry, directly or indirectly abetting the giving or taking of dowry. Therefore, the Vice Chancellor has ordered to obtain a declaration in the enclosed proforma from the students and parents, at the time of admission."

“Hence it is strictly directed to obtain a declaration of not demanding or accepting dowry, directly or indirectly abetting the giving or taking of dowry in the proforma attached, from each student and parent at the time of admission,” it added.

The notice has also instructed to obtain the declaration from the students who have already admitted during 2021-22 academic year.

The rule will be applicable to all government, aided and self-financing colleges affiliated to the university.