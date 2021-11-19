Image credit: Shutterstock Here is a list of state and institute level engineering entrance exams (representational)

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advanced are the gateways for admission to the country’s top engineering colleges, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The competition in these exams are very high and only a few students who take the exam get selected for admission. To increase the chance of securing a seat, candidates should consider different entrance exams as per their eligibility.

Here is a list of state and institute level engineering entrance exams.

BITSAT

Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) is an institute-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses offered by BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. BITSAT 2021 is over. Details of the next exam will be available at bitsadmission.com.

VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) is conducted for engineering admission to VIT campuses at Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal. VIT is the 12th best institute in India for engineering, according to the Education Ministry’s NIRF 2021 rankings. For more details, visit viteee.vit.ac.in.

AEEE

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or Amrita University, the country’s 16th best engineering college, conducts the Amrita Entrance Examination--Engineering AEEE in multiple phases throughout the year and candidates can take the exam once or multiple times to increase their chances of admission. The official website is amrita.edu.

SRMJEEE

SRMJEEE is also an institute-level entrance exam. Qualified candidates can apply for admission to undergraduate Engineering courses offered by SRMIST campuses at Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli) and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP). They can also apply for admission to SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh. Registration for 2022 exams have started. Visit srmist.edu.in for more information.

State-Level Entrance Exams

Engineering aspirants can also sit for state-level entrance exams and participate in the counselling process. Here’s the complete list.

Assam: Assam CEE Tripura: Tripura JEE West Bengal: WBJEE Odisha: OJEE Maharashtra: MHT CET Jammu and Kashmir: JKCET Gujarat: GUJCET Karnataka: KCET Telangana: TS EAMCET Andhra Pradesh: AP EAPCET Tamil Nadu: TNEA Kerala: KEAM

While most of the states have their own entrance exams, some states use JEE Main and some use Class 12 exam results for UG engineering entrance exams.

Students should also check KIITEE, IPU CET and COMEDK exams for engineering admission.