BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Odisha Board Matric (Class 10) result 2022 will be announced today at 1 pm. The Odisha 10th result 2022 will be made available on the official websites– bseodisha.ac.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 6, 2022 11:22 am IST
Check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 at bseodisha.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Odisha Board Matric (Class 10) result 2022 will be announced today at 1 pm. The Odisha 10th result 2022 will be made available on the official websites– bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in and odisha.indiaresults.com. This year, a total of 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for this BSE 10th exam. Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

Candidates who appeared in the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha Matric exams will be able to check 10th result 2022 by using their roll number and date of birth. The 10th board result will appear on the screen. Download Class 10 Odisha board scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Websites

  • bseodisha.ac.in
  • orissaresults.nic.in
  • odisha.indiaresults.com

Apart from the official website, the Odisha board results can also be checked through SMS. To get the Odisha 10th result 2022 on your mobile through SMS, type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send it to 5676750.

Last year, the Odisha Class 10 result was declared on June 25. The overall pass percentage last year was recorded at 97.89 per cent.

