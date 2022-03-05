Board Exam 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE, Haryana Time Table, Date Sheet
Board Exam 2022 LIVE Update: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 is likely to be released soon on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Check ICSE, JKBOSE, Haryana and other state board exams date sheet, latest news.
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exam results 2021 for Leh and Kargil division. The JKBOSE Kargil and Leh division results 2021 has been released online on the official website – jkbose.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the JKBOSE exams can check their Kargil division result using their roll number.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the exam schedule for semester 2 exams. As per the schedule, the ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams will be held from April 25. The ICSE exam is scheduled to be held till May 20, while ISC exam will be continued till June 6.
Petitioners Not Entitled To Claim Detailed Scorecard Of All Class 10 Students
The CBSE has told the Supreme Court that a detailed scorecard of the entire class cannot be provided to some Class 10 pass-out students who have alleged that an Odisha-based school denied it as it had to "conceal its malpractices" in awarding marks.
Cbse.gov.in Term 2 Exams
CBSE will release the datesheet of the term 2 exam soon. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The board will follow the pattern of sample question papers for the exam.
ICSE Council Website
The semester 2 exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 have been made available at the ISC and ICSE council website -- cisce.org.
JKBOSE Kargil Division Result Declared
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Kargil division results 2021 on the official website – jkbose.nic.in.