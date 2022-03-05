Board Exam 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE, Haryana Time Table, Date Sheet

Board Exams 2022: Check state-wise 10th, 12th exam schedule

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exam results 2021 for Leh and Kargil division. The JKBOSE Kargil and Leh division results 2021 has been released online on the official website – jkbose.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the JKBOSE exams can check their Kargil division result using their roll number.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the exam schedule for semester 2 exams. As per the schedule, the ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams will be held from April 25. The ICSE exam is scheduled to be held till May 20, while ISC exam will be continued till June 6.

