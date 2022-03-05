  • Home
  • Education
  • Board Exam 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE, Haryana Time Table, Date Sheet
Live

Board Exam 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE, Haryana Time Table, Date Sheet

Board Exam 2022 LIVE Update: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 is likely to be released soon on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Check ICSE, JKBOSE, Haryana and other state board exams date sheet, latest news.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 5, 2022 10:45 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

ICSE, ISC Sem 2 Exams In April Last Week; No Pre-Boards If Syllabus Not Finished
ICSE Semester 1 Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
ICSE, ISC Sem 1 Results Shortly; 3 Ways To Download Mark Sheets
CISCE Semester 1 Result On Monday: ICSE, ISC Final Results After Semester 2
CISCE To Announce First-Term Board Examination Results For Class 10, 12 On February 7
Board Exam 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE, Haryana Time Table, Date Sheet
Board Exams 2022: Check state-wise 10th, 12th exam schedule

Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exam results 2021 for Leh and Kargil division. The JKBOSE Kargil and Leh division results 2021 has been released online on the official website – jkbose.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the JKBOSE exams can check their Kargil division result using their roll number.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here 

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the exam schedule for semester 2 exams. As per the schedule, the ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) semester 2 exams will be held from April 25. The ICSE exam is scheduled to be held till May 20, while ISC exam will be continued till June 6.

Follow this blog for updates on CBSE term 1 result date and time, ICSE, ISC, state board exam status, and other updates:

Live updates

Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Follow this blog for latest updates on ICSE, ISC state board exam status, admit card details, CBSE term 1 result date and time, term 2 syllabus, sample paper, marking scheme

10:45 AM IST
March 5, 2022

Petitioners Not Entitled To Claim Detailed Scorecard Of All Class 10 Students

The CBSE has told the Supreme Court that a detailed scorecard of the entire class cannot be provided to some Class 10 pass-out students who have alleged that an Odisha-based school denied it as it had to "conceal its malpractices" in awarding marks.



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
10:39 AM IST
March 5, 2022

Cbse.gov.in Term 2 Exams

CBSE will release the datesheet of the term 2 exam soon. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The board will follow the pattern of sample question papers for the exam.

10:34 AM IST
March 5, 2022

ICSE Council Website

The semester 2 exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 have been made available at the ISC and ICSE council website -- cisce.org.

10:29 AM IST
March 5, 2022

JKBOSE Kargil Division Result Declared

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Kargil division results 2021 on the official website – jkbose.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
CISCE Board Exam state board exams cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Govt To Hold Business Blasters Programme Today; Students To Pitch Over 100 Start-Up Ideas
Delhi Govt To Hold Business Blasters Programme Today; Students To Pitch Over 100 Start-Up Ideas
JKBOSE Kargil Division Result Declared For 10th, 12th Annual Exams 2021; Here's How To Check
JKBOSE Kargil Division Result Declared For 10th, 12th Annual Exams 2021; Here's How To Check
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Leh Division Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Leh Division Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
Board Exams 2022 Updates: ICSE Semester 2 Exam Dates Revised; List Of 10th, 12th Exams In March
Board Exams 2022 Updates: ICSE Semester 2 Exam Dates Revised; List Of 10th, 12th Exams In March
Students Returning From Ukraine To Be Absorbed In Indian Medical Colleges: Chhattisgarh Health Minister
Students Returning From Ukraine To Be Absorbed In Indian Medical Colleges: Chhattisgarh Health Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................