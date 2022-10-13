  • Home
Bihar Board Declares ITI Language Exam Result 2022, How To Check

BSEB ITI Language Exam Result 2022: The students who have appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The ITI Language exam was earlier held in July

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 4:45 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB ITI Language Exam Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday released the Industrial Training Higher Secondary (ITI) level language (Hindi and English) exam result. The students who have appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The ITI Language exam was earlier held in the month of July.

BSEB ITI Language Exam Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com
  2. Click on the ITI Language Exam Result 2022 link
  3. Use roll code/ roll number
  4. ITI Language Exam Result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

In case of any discrepancy in the result, candidates can contact the head of the institutions who will fix errors through the online portal. Meanwhile, BSEB has announced the DElEd entrance test 2022 results for 1st, 2nd year exams. The DElEd scorecard can be downloaded using application number and password on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

