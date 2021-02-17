Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Begins Today Amid COVID-19 Guidelines

  • Home
BSEB Class 10 Exams 2021: A total of 16.8 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the BSEB Class 10 exam in the state. As many as 8,46,663 boys and 8,37,803 girl students have registered for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams.

Education | ANI | Updated: Feb 17, 2021 1:25 pm IST | Source: ANI

New Delhi:

The Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2021 commenced from Wednesday onwards at various examination centres across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students queue up outside the examination centre at Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Bankipur as BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) Matric exams began. The exams will continue till February 24 while adhering to the guidelines and standard operating procedures, issued by the Centre.

"The Bihar School Examination Committee has followed the guidelines issued by the Bihar School Examination Committee against coronavirus for matriculation examinations," said Nitish Kumar, Static Magistrate, who is posted on duty at Mahesh Prasad Singh Science College, Muzaffarpur.

A total of 1.68 million candidates have registered to appear for the BSEB Class 10 exam in the state. The enrollment of boys this year is 8,46,663 while 8,37,803 girl students have registered, as per BSEB.

The Union Health Ministry said that there are 565 active cases in the state.

