Bihar Board To Release Class 12 BSEB Inter Result 2022 Today

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: BSEB will release the intermediate, 12th result at 3 pm today. The official website for BSEB 12th results is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 16, 2022 6:39 am IST

BSEB Inter 12th result will be available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Class 12th Intermediate result on Wednesday, March 16. BSEB will release the intermediate, 12th result at 3 pm today. The official website for BSEB 12th results is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB inter exams were held between February 1 and February 14 and papers are being held in two shifts on all the exam days.

The board has already released the BSEB inter Class 12th answer keys for all the subjects. Students were also allowed to raise objections against the Bihar board 12th answer keys. The result due to be released today will be declared after considering the discrepancies on the answer key.

The board last year had declared the BSEB inter result on March 26, 2021. Of the 13.5 lakh candidates who registered for the exams, a total of 13,40,267 appeared. Of these, 10,45,950 (78.04 per cent) have passed.

The pass percentage of the Commerce stream had remained the highest, though it has seen a marginal drop from 93.26 per cent in 2020 to 91.48 per cent in 2021. In the Arts stream, the pass percentage has dropped most sharply from 81.44 per cent to 77.97 per cent. The Science stream’s pass percentage has dropped from 77.39 per cent to 76.2 per cent.

