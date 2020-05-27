Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: How To Apply For Class 10 Scrutiny

Image credit: Shutterstock Bihar Board Matric Result 2020: How To Apply For Class 10 Scrutiny

On May 27, Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, said that the application window for Class 10 or Matric result scrutiny will be available from May 29 to June 12. Students who are not satisfied with their results can fill up the online application, on the BSEB official website-- biharboardonline.com.

“...if students are not happy with marks of one or more subjects, they can apply for scrutiny from May 29 to June 12,” BSEB said on social media.

How To Apply For Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny 2020

To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of answer sheets, candidates are first required to register and generate their application IDs. Candidates will also be required to pay a scrutiny fee of Rs. 70 per paper.

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘apply for scrutiny’ link.

Step 3: Enter roll code, roll number, and registration number.

Step 4: An application ID will be generated, log in using the application ID.

Step 5: Choose subjects for scrutiny by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject.

Step 6: Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Bihar Board Class 10 results were declared on May 26, on official websites -- onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, and resultbseb.online.

As many as 14,94,071 students had appeared for the Bihar Board Matric exam this year. Out of them, 12,04,030 (80.59%) students have passed in the exam, according to BSEB.

This year, no press conference was held to declare results, due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Recently, BSEB extended the application window for Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny.