Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Expected Tomorrow

The Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB is expected to release the Bihar Board 10th results on May 20, according to sources. The Board, which conducts Class 10 (Matric) and Class (Intermediate) examinations in the state, is in the final phases of BSEB 10th results’ preparation and the results can be expected any time after Wednesday afternoon. The Bihar Board is yet to announce an official confirmation on the timing of Class 10 results. The results are expected to be announced on the official portals like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebbihar.com and onlinebseb.in.

In 2019, BSEB 10th results were declared on April 6 and the overall pass percentage was 80.73%. The Bihar Board results have been delayed due to the lockdown announced in the country to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar Board, had informed in the May first week that the evaluation of the remaining answer sheets of annual secondary examinations 2020 from May 6, 2020. He further said that social distancing and other standard hygiene practices 19 will be duly followed to reduce the transmission risk of COVID-19.

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Bihar Board 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit any of the official portals of Bihar Board which hosts BSEB 10th result like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebbihar.com and onlinebseb.in.

Step 2: Click on the results’ link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your examination registration details on the next page

Step 4: Submit the details and download your BSEB 10th result from next page

The board completed evaluation process on last Thursday and evaluators have submitted evaluation results to the board.

State toppers will be interviewed by the board first, likely over the phone or through video call. The interview process is expected to be completed in the next few days.

After verification of identities of the toppers, the board will prepare a final toppers’ list. The Bihar Board is conducting the physical verification of the toppers because of the topper scam happened in the state in 2017 in which some toppers failed to give answers when asked about the questions from their syllabus.

Bihar Board Matric result will be announced after the verification process is complete which could be on or after May 20, the source said.

According to reports, more than 15 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB 10th exam held across 1368 exam centres.

The Matric exams were held in February.

The Bihar Board had released the BSEB results for Intermediate exams before the announcement of lockdown.