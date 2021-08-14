BHU UET, PET 2021: NTA Begins Registration For Banaras Hindu University Entrance Tests

BHU opens application window for UG, PG entrance tests

The application window for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) is open. National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the BHU UET and PET 2021 this year. The registration window for BHU UET and BHU PET will remain open till September 7 (11:50 pm). The exam dates, however, have not been announced yet. To apply online, students will have to register at the website --bhuet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

BHU UET Registration: Direct Link

BHU PET Registration: Direct Link

The university has also begun the application process for admission to Diploma and Certificate programmes. Students seeking admission to Diploma and Certificate programmes at the university can register online at the BHU website -- bhuonline.in.

While BHU UET will be held for 23 test papers, BHU PET will be conducted for 94 test papers and will be held for multiple-choice questions. The mode of the entrance tests, the NTA statement said, will be computer-based.

The BHU UET, PET exam 2021 will be conducted in 200 cities. To apply for various programs the students will be required to pay an amount of Rs 600 (unreserved category). Rs 300 is to be paid by SC/ST/PWD students.

Students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in BHU can check the eligibility criteria and can go through the previous year question papers available on the website to get an idea about BHU UET and BHU PET.

Steps To Apply For BHU UET, PET 2021