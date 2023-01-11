BHU To Start Free 6-Months Certification Programme On AI; Registration Begins Tomorrow

BHU set to start new programme on AI

The Banaras Hindu University’s Department of Computer Science will start a specialized training and certification program on Artificial Intelligence (AI) leading to job roles of AI - Applied Scientist and Data Scientist. Admission to the programme will be on the basis of an entrance test and according to BHU, a total of 100 seats are on offer. The official website link textanalytics.in/ai is hosting the BHU application form. The training, according to the university, is free of charge for the participants and all the participants who complete the training successfully will receive a certificate.

While the registration portal for admission to BHU’s six-month certificate programme will open on January 12 and close on January 25, the programme will be run from February to July 2023.

BHU 6-Months Certificate Programme On AI

This programme, BHU added, is specifically designed and focused on training university students and also reskilling working professionals. The training curriculum is based on the framework of NASSCOM.

The programme will cover introductory and advanced topics in AI including Introduction to AI and Big Data, Statistical Concepts and Applications, Statistical Tools, Importing and Preprocessing Data, Exploring and Manipulating Data, Data Structures and Algorithms, Graph and String Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Programming for Data Science, Programming in Python, Creating Visualizations, Managerial Skills, Organizational Behavior, and Persuasive Communication.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, is supporting the Department of Computer Science at BHU for the training program. This training, the university says, will be imparted to students and individuals who are either working or aspiring to work in targeted areas.