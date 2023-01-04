BHU Faculty Member Selected For Fulbright Fellowship

BHU faculty member has been selected for Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowship

A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) faculty member has been selected for Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowship. Dr Suparna Basu, Assistant Professor in Statistics, Mahila Mahavidyalaya, will be working with Professor Tony Ng, Department of Mathematical Sciences, Bentley University, Waltham, Massachusetts, United States. BHU’s Dr Basu has been selected for the Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral research fellowship 2022-23 from February 1, 2023 onward, a university statement said.

Professor Tony Ng, as per the BHU statement, is an expert on reliability, censoring processes, non-parametric techniques, statistical modeling and inference. He has published over 110 research papers in globally reputed journals, the university added.

Professor Tony Ng is a fellow of the American Statistical Association, and a senior elected member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the International Statistical Institute. Dr Basu will be conducting her research on Inferential statistics in presence of non-regular estimable conditions.

The Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowships are designed for Indian faculty and researchers who are in the early stages of their research careers in India. The Postdoctoral Research Fellowships, according to official website, will provide opportunities to talented faculty and researchers to strengthen their research capacities. Postdoctoral fellows will have access to some of the finest resources in their areas of interest and will help build long-term collaborative relationships with U.S. faculty and institutions. These fellowships are for eight to 24 months.

These fellowships provide J-1 visa support, a monthly stipend, Accident and Sickness Program for Exchanges per US government guidelines, round-trip economy class air travel, a modest settling-in allowance, and a professional allowance.