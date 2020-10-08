  • Home
Considering the importance of Artificial Intelligence in different areas, including Cyber Security, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has planned to launch a new postgraduate programme in Artificial Intelligence -- MSc in AI.

BHU Planning New PG Programme In Artificial Intelligence
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Considering the importance of Artificial Intelligence in different areas, including Cyber Security, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has planned to launch a new postgraduate programme in Artificial Intelligence. The new programme, Master of Science - Artificial Intelligence, is in line with the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020)that emphasizes on “technology-based learning” and “skills” as a major part of education, an official statement said.

To explore various aspects of the new MSc in Artificial Intelligence programme BHU Vice-Chancellor Professor Rakesh Bhatnagar has constituted a committee. It held the first meeting on October 7, chaired by Prof Anand Mohan, Member Executive Council, BHU.

The meeting was attended by Prof K Subbiah, Prof A K Agrawal, Prof Banketeshwar Tiwari, Prof S K Singh and Dr Anil Kumar Pandey. It invited suggestions from the members and deliberated over the proposed course and syllabus, an official statement said.

“The course in the field of Artificial Intelligence will provide trained technical manpower to the country and will be a great asset in the area of virtual world which will not only be useful to society but to the country as a whole,” BHU said in a statement.

BHU’s MSc in AI will be first-of-its-kind when a university will be offering such a course, the university said.

